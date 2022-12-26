Bailard Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

