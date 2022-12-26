Bailard Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.58 on Monday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

