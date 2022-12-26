Bailard Inc. Decreases Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 79.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 141.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 184,593 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 44,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,516,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

