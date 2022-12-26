Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 33,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.7% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

