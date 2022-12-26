Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 137.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 580.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 51,907 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $1,385,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $161.45 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,569.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,750 shares of company stock worth $28,846,823. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

