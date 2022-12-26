Bailard Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

FITB stock opened at $32.41 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

