Bailard Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

PYPL opened at $69.03 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

