Bailard Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Generac by 27.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Generac by 180.0% during the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 12.6% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $3,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $92.19 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $357.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.65.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

