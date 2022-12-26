Bailard Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 116.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $101.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

