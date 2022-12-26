Bailard Inc. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $79.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

