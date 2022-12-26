Bailard Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $443.61 on Monday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $524.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

