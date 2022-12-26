Bailard Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $53,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $230.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.20 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.90.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

