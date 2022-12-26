Bailard Inc. Has $3.22 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Aflac by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Aflac by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 250,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,623 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Aflac by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.5% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $71.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

