Bailard Inc. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dropbox by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.82. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $221,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 667,024 shares of company stock valued at $14,383,788 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

