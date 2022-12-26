Bailard Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

