Bailard Inc. Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $95.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.