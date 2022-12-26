Bailard Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 41,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS opened at $182.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.96. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $206.70.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

