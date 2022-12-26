Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

