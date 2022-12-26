Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,570,000 after buying an additional 932,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,455,000 after buying an additional 70,921 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $90.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $162.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

