Bailard Inc. Purchases New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,690,000 after buying an additional 118,649 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,332,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.1% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,309,000 after buying an additional 259,431 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,626,000 after buying an additional 397,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Shares of CHKP opened at $126.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

