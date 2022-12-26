Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.0 %
AMD stock opened at $64.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $156.73.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.