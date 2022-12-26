Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.83.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $293.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.10. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

