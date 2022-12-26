Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 93,972 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.95 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.