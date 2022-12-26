Bailard Inc. Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

LLY stock opened at $367.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.