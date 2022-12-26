Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $219.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $222.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.82.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

