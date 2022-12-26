Bailard Inc. Sells 1,017 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after purchasing an additional 249,110 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,995.1% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 210,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,960,000 after buying an additional 209,951 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,111,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,028,000 after purchasing an additional 63,828 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $193.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.66. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

