Bailard Inc. Sells 1,172 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 314.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,207 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 8.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 613,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,713,000 after acquiring an additional 49,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 162,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

SCHW stock opened at $81.77 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.