Bailard Inc. Sells 1,486 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 541.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after purchasing an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.90. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

