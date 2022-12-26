Bailard Inc. Sells 1,542 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP grew its position in Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $44.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on C. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.