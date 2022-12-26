Bailard Inc. Sells 2,303 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,496,000 after acquiring an additional 87,370 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $138.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $170.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

