Bailard Inc. Sells 3,040 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $551.37 on Monday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $817.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $543.40 and a 200-day moving average of $509.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $225.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43.

ASML Dividend Announcement

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised their target price on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KBC Securities lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

