Bailard Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 12.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Humana by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.53.

Humana Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $513.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $531.89 and its 200 day moving average is $498.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.