Bailard Inc. Sells 3,595 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,064 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,068,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in FedEx by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 9,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FDX opened at $175.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.88. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

