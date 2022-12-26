Bailard Inc. Sells 44,960 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 44,960 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

