Bailard Inc. Sells 616 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $212.45 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.27.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

