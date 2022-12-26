Bailard Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $534.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $526.14 and a 200 day moving average of $493.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

