Bailard Inc. Sells 92 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $136.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.83. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

