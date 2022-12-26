Bailard Inc. Sells 9,776 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,776 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 75,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 299,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after buying an additional 166,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,554,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,752,000 after buying an additional 249,300 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JAGG stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82.

