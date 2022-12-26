Bailard Inc. Trims Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,307 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $494,724,000 after purchasing an additional 189,922 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,616,000 after buying an additional 30,580 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $86.43 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average is $99.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Cowen dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

