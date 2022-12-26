Bailard Inc. Trims Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in DexCom by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DexCom by 295.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 83,876 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 215.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 131,005 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 243.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 394.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $111.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.82.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

