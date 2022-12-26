Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,005 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Block by 6,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after buying an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after buying an additional 796,675 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 136.7% during the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after buying an additional 732,246 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,699,339.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,699,339.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 351,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,053,969 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $60.89 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

