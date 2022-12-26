Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,099,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,681,000 after acquiring an additional 556,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,233,000 after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after acquiring an additional 39,434 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after acquiring an additional 79,315 shares during the period.

Shares of NSIT opened at $98.35 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.70. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

