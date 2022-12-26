Ballast Inc. Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,470,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $364.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
