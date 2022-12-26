Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 652 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trimble were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 101.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2,428.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,835,000 after buying an additional 1,960,069 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 299.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after buying an additional 1,365,307 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after buying an additional 461,977 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 38.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,634,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,938,000 after purchasing an additional 450,136 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Trimble Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

