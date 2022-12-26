Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Barings BDC by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Barings BDC by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BBDC opened at $8.25 on Monday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $897.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 331.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

