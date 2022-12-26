Belmont Capital LLC Purchases 110 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $140.57.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

