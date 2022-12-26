Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Up 5.0 %
Birks Group stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About Birks Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.