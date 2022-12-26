Boyd Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.5% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.02 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

