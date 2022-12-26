Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE:BMY opened at $72.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

