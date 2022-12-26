Brookstone Capital Management Has $336,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 29,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $136.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.84 and a 200-day moving average of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.